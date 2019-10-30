Syndicated by: Montana News

According to Lt Brett Petty Badge#746 Patrol Commander of the Helena Police Department on 10/29/19 @ 1835 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 1800 block of 11th Ave for a report of a female in this area that was possibly passed out in her vehicle.

Investigation into the matter led to a 32 year old female being placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant out of Helena Municipal Court, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Evidence. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

10/29/19 @ 2116 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Idaho Ave for a report of a domestic disturbance. Investigation into the disturbance led to a 24 year old male being placed under arrest for PFMA (1st Offense) and Strangulation. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 89 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (6) non-injury crashes, (2) animal calls, (2) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (1) domestic disturbance, (2) suspicious incidents, (8) thefts, (3) trespasses and conducted (6) welfare checks.