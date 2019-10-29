Where To Get Help If You Have Elderly Parents Or You May Need Assistance Yourself

Syndicated by: Montana News

You may not want to consider a time when you might not be able to fully take care of yourself, but the reality is there is almost a 70% chance someone turning 65 today will need some type of long-term care service and support in his or her lifetime, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Even if you’ve worked hard to save for retirement and create the financial security you want in the future, the need for long-term care could throw a wrench into even the most well-thought-out plans and impact you and your loved ones’ finances.

Consider these questions as you begin the long-term care planning process.

What is long-term or short term care?

Different from traditional medical care that treats illnesses and injuries, long-term care includes services designed to help you maintain your quality of life and perform everyday activities even if age, illness, injury or a severe cognitive impairment make it a challenge to take care of yourself for an extended period of time. Long-term care services help with common daily functions including dressing, bathing and eating, and even skilled nursing services such as giving medication.

When should you start thinking about long-term care planning?

Because you never know when a need for care may arise, planning for care when you are younger and healthier can provide additional options as you’re more likely to qualify for coverage. Plus, cost is based on your age when you apply, so waiting can end up costing you more. Some people are beginning to plan as early as in their 40s.

How much does long-term care cost?

National speaking, long-term care costs vary depending on where you live, the type of care provided and the setting. Home-care services average $24-$135 per hour, according to the New York Life Cost of Care Survey, while private rooms in nursing homes can cost more than $100,000 a year.

Where is care provided?

Long-term care can be provided in a variety of settings, including at home, in an assisted-living facility or in a nursing home depending on the amount and type of care needed. In fact, some insurance plans cover care on a part-time basis by a family member or home health worker. Planning ahead can allow for more control over how and where you receive care.

In fact, in Billings Montana, a company called "Loving Hands Home Care Of Montana" is rapidly becoming the answer for so many families, and individuals who are facing these types of life issues.



The Owner, Carrie Swanson, provides personal care, bathing, dressing, grooming, companionship, and homemaking for her clients.



Carrie Swanson, at Loving Hands Home Care Of Montana, goes one step further.



Swanson provides other services such as activities and social gatherings, grocery shopping, errands, Dr. Appointments, and medication reminders, along with light housekeeping and extended care.



The Loving Hands Home Care Of Montana can be reached at 406-400-7153 located at 3075 Ave C Suite #302