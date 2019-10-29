Billings Man Ronald Tennyson Reitz Beats Up On His Girl Friend Because She Missed When Shooting At A Deer While Hunting

October 29, 2019

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Ronald Tennyson Reitz was arrested and charged with Partner Family Member Assault, his first offense.

Ronald Reitz and his girlfriend of (4) four years, Jennifer Friedline we out on a hunting trip together in an attempt to shoot or harvest a deer.

Someone called dispatch, alerting them of a woman walking alone on Retriever road dressed in full camo clothing.   
Yellowstone County sheriff Deputy Sanderlin badge#3039 was dispatched out to the area of Retriever Road.  As he approached Deputy, Sanderlin observed a woman crying and speaking to someone on the phone.  Later it was learned that the woman was talking to dispatch herself.

Jennifer Friedline stated to the Deputy that her boyfriend, Ronald Tennyson Reitz, and she have been dating for at least four years.  

Ronald Reitz started to hit her while they were out hunting for a deer.  According to the statement Jennifer Friedline gave to the Sheriff Deputy,  Reitz was hitting her all the way home from their hunting trip.  Reitz was angry and mad that she had missed a shot at a deer while they were hunting.

Reitz continued to yell at her and berating her, calling Friedline a "cunt" and telling Friedline that she was worthless.

As they were driving, Reitz slapped both sides of her head, punching her in the left arm and the left side of her bottom lip.  Jennifer Friedline stated that this caused her pain.

Friedline escaped from the house and started to walk away as she feared more abuse by Ronald T. Reitz for fear of what he would continue to do to her.

As Reitz was arrested and charged, he stated,  "I messed up and hit her."

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

                                                                                                             License# AINS-ID-80896CYP 

                                                                                                             License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

                                                                                                             License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-19

 

 

 

 

