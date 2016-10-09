Billings Police Ratings

Syndicated by: Montana News

by Donald Cyphers

Ratings are listed A, B, C, D, and F

A) Top rating.

An (A +)indicates the Officer is respected by the public they serve and always displays a smile.

B) Secondary to a top rating.

C) Middle Of The Line rating. Could Use Attitude and honesty Improvement Towards The Public

D) Public Complaints Or Observations Of Poor Attitude Towards The Public They Serve. DON'T TRUST THIS COP.

F) Either A Corrupt Officer Or Officer With Bad Attitude Towards The Public, Or Down Right Disgrace To The Public Or Has History Of Questionable Actions Towards Those They Serve in The Public. DON"T TRUST THIS COP.

Ratings CAN change from time to time based on the Officer's interaction with the public, the media and public's perception of that Officer and if that Officer has kept their nose clean with no scandals erupting over their bad or questionable behavior or actions toward the public.

Don't be fooled, public perception of the Billings Police is VERY important. They should be held to a higher standard than the average citizen.

They Are As Follows:

Command Chief: St. John Rich Badge #105 Rating ( F ) Command Chief: St. John Rich Badge #105 Rating ( F ) listed as a danger to public safety and well-being. He lies to the public and the media. Public beware. He continually discriminates against minority-owned media. He is the reason his department is out of control. Currently Rich St. John got caught telling the POST in an April 3, 2019 typed letter, to back off disciplining his officers and that his officers are above the law. This man is a THREAT TO PUBLIC SAFETY, PUBLIC BEWARE !!

Assistant Chief: Joel Slade Badge #104 Rating ( A )+

Captians:

Robert Harper--Patrol Badge #122 Rating (A)

Kevin Iffland --OPS Badge #142 Rating (F) listed as a danger to public safety

This Officer quit the Billings Police department and became the Assistant City Administrator. Iffland is still is considered a bad dirty cop now just a dirty Assistant City Administrator.

Jeremy House Investigations Badge #60 Rating (-F) Jeremy House has been deemed a threat to public safety and is a dirty cop. Jeremy House is listed as a danger to public safety and well-being. He lies to the public and the media. He continually discriminates against minority-owned media. This man is a THREAT TO PUBLIC SAFETY, PUBLIC BEWARE !!

Lieutents:

Niel Lawrence --Admin Badge #125 Rating (F)

Mark Cady Badge #50 Rating (A) + Lieutenant Mark Cady's last day was April 12, 2019. Officer Cady was hired with the Billings Police Department in August of 1989. Officer Cady worked his way up through the department by being promoted to Sergeant in 1995, spent some time in Investigations as Detective Sergeant, and then was promoted to Lieutenant in 2006 where he led the day shift until his retirement. During his time, To his credit, Officer Cady was involved in Drug Court and as a Critical Incident Team Leader. After 30 years of service Lieutenant Mark Cady retired maintaining a continual (A) + rating his whole entire career. Mark Cady was truly one of the good guys

Brian Korell Badge #129 Rating (A) +

David Cardillo--Investigations Badge #145 Rating (A) +

Shawn Mayo Badge #235 Rating (A) +

Bryan Krivitz Badge #313 Rating (A) +

Sergeants:

Harley Cagle Badge #255 Rating (A) +

Matthew Chaney Badge #243 Rating (A) +

Scott Conrad Badge #156 Rating (A) +

Pat Curry Badge #159 Rating (A) +

Riley Finnegan--Investigations Badge #296 Rating (F) - This Sergeant is a threat and danger to public safety and can not be trusted by the public. Lieutenant Riley Finnegan was promoted from Sergeant and now promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Finnegan was hired in 2006 with the City of Billings as a Police Officer and worked along side his Brother who also was a police officer, but sadly ended his career committing suicide.

For some time Riley Finnegan was the Sgt. of the Street Crime Unit.

In 2018 was awarded Supervisor of the year 2018. Regardless of this pole climbing, Finnegan also has a dark side. Over 200 complaints have come in to the Montana News about this Officer. That is why Finnegan is still listed under the Billings Police Ratings as a cop that the public can not trust. and still maintains an (F) rating.

Jason Gartner Badge #44 Rating (A)+

Mitch Hart Badge #54 Rating (A) +

Justin Jagers Badge #253 Rating (A) +

Bryan Krivitz Badge #313 Rating (A) +

Matthew Lennick Badge #306 Rating (A) +

Clyded Reid Badge #198 Rating (A) +

Nathan West Badge #318 Rating (A) +

Shane Winden Badge #254 Rating (F) - listed as a danger to public safety

Brandon Wooley Badge #320 Rating (C -

Investigations:

Denise Baum Badge #258 Rating (A)+++

Earl Campbell Badge #228 Rating (A)+

Jeff Chartier Badge #133 Rating (A)+

Jeremy Dennler Badge #312 Rating (A)+

Steven Fueurstein Badge #37 Rating (A) + This Officer won a Million+ Dollar settlement Against the City of Billings and the Billings Police Department. This is a GOOD Officer.

James Gartner Badge #128 Rating (A) +

Steve Hallam Badge #282 Rating (F) - This Detective is a threat to the public safety and can not be trusted. He is dangerous to the public welfare and security.

He consistently, projects a self righteous bad attitude towards all members of the public. Hallam openly promotes Cops vs. the public. Public Beware of this man.

Brett Kruger Badge #224 Rating (A)+

Ryan Kramer badge#429 Rating (A)

David Raschkow badge#383 Rating (A)

Tanner Buechler badge #321 Rating (A)

MELA/PATROL:

Kathy Brown Badge #487 Rating (A) This Officer Shot Jacob Kane Bradley in the back with a Taser

Hunter Cook Badge #483 Rating (A)

Kevin Rockwell Badge #478 Rating (A)

Jayden Romero Badge #485 Rating (A)

Dustin Stroble Badge #482 Rating (A)

Dylan Sutton Badge #459 Rating (A)

Seth Weston III Badge #486 Rating (A)

Patrol Division:

Brian Abel badge #*** Rating (A)

Jeremiah Adams Badge#430 Rating (F) Listed as a danger to public safety--can not be trusted

Officer Adams is being researched for a rating to be applied to this officer.

Cache Anderson Badge #447 Rating (A)

Brandon Lee Anderson #*** Rating F This Officer has been observed behaving poorly in public. This Officer also lies to the public and has recently had many complaints of being overly aggressive with members of the public that he comes into contact with. This Officer can NOT be trusted by the public and is deemed a threat to public safety and security. Public DO NOT trust this Officer and use EXTREME CAUTION when interacting with this Officer.

Clint Anglin Badge #395 Rating (C) This Officer was caught in in a sex scandal with a evidence technician. This Officer still works for the BPD but has lost the respect of the public. He is young so their is some hope for him.

Mark Balter badge#--- Rating (A)

Justin Bickford badge#--- Rating (A) Officer Bickford is formerly from the Laurel Police Department

Benjamin Beck Badge #394 Rating (A)

Bret Becker Badge #301 Rating (A)

Michael Beechie Badge #439 Rating (A)

Jacob Best Badge #352 Rating (A)

Casey Bigelow Badge #458 Rating (A)

Tyler Bishop badge #421 Rating (A)

Jeremy Boeckel badge #390 Rating (A) This Officer shot naked man, Randy Wayne Riley in the back with a Taser.

Jack Brundell Badge #unk Rating (A)

Daniel Brown badge #17 Rating (A)

Anthony Carney badge #454 Rating (A)

Beth Chaffin badge #unk Rating (A)

Todd Cylatt Badge #unk Rating (A)

Hunter Cook Badge #unk Rating (A)

Nathan Contreraz badge #444Rating (A) This Officer is only a three year veteran and was involved in a shoot-out on 9/24/2018 No one was injured fortunately. Nathan still maintains an exemplary (A) rating.

Gabrielle DeNio badge #415 Rating (A) Officer of the Year Award- Officer Gabrielle Denio Officer Denio became a Police Office in April of 2013. To her credit Bagrielle Denio has preformed the duties of a Field training Officer, Radar/lidar instructor, CIT instructor, Baton instructor and Primary Crash Investigator.

Lane Diercks badge #449 Rating (A)

Timothy Doll badge #397 Rating (A)

Ryan Donovan badge #448 Rating (A)

Aaron Edwards badge#443 Rating (A)

Matthew Edwards badge #412 Rating (C) This Officer was caught in in a sex scandal with a evidence technician. This Officer still works for the BPD but has lost the respect of the public. He is young so their is some hope for him.

Robert Ellison badge #163 Rating (A)

Officer Farrell-Fox is being researched for a rating to be applied to this officer.

Travis Fjetland Rating (A)

David Firebaugh badge #398 Rating (A)

Tyrel Flammang badge #438 Rating (A)

Seth Foster badge #370 Rating (B)

Matthew Frank badge#401 Rating (A)

Michael Freeman Jr badge #451 Rating (A)

Steven Gaertner badge #456 Rating (A)

Michael Gilluly badge#189 Rating (-D) In general this Officer is very deceitful to the public. Word on the street is that Officer will sell his soul to the devil if given the chance. He has a history of making things up in his reports. Many cases over the years. This Officer has been caught red handed trying to get people he interrogates to sign a blank sheet of paper, then he will fill in what they said. What a dishonest cop this man is. He truly is a THREAT to public safety and security.

UPDATE: as of November 17, 2019 Michael Gilluly has suddenly retired According to those close to him. Gilluly has been caring around some guilt over things he did as an Officer which, if ever made public would have destroyed his career. Finally, Another bad bad cop off the public streets of Billings.

Richard Gilmore badge#364 Rating (A)

Jacob Grommes badge#--- Rating (A)

Glenn Gunther badge #346 Rating (A) This Officer has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Daren Haider badge #380 Rating (A)

Brett Hilde badge #484 Rating (A)

Tina Hoeger badge#76 Rating (B) Sergeant Tina Hoeger was promoted from Officer to Sergeant. First employed in 2002 Officer Hoeger finally made it to the ranks of Sergeant. and currently as of May 24, 2019 can be found working the night shift

Tracy Icard badge#455 Rating (A)

Brandon Ihde badge#316 Rating (A)

Tony Jensen badge #348 Rating (A)

Michael Johnson badge#407 Rating (A)

Kodi Kaiser badge#422 Rating (F) This Officer Shot and killed Chance Mavity Sunday Jan 20, 2019 This Officer is now deemed a threat to public safety and security as he used deadly force on another human life. This Officer can NOT be trusted by the general public. This makes the 8th Officer involved shooting since 2015 The blame can be placed directly on the Chief of Police Rich St. John who promotes and encourages his Officers to be anti-public / Cops vs. regular Billings citizens. Officer Kodi Kaiser, who is a 5 year veteran, was however awarded the Medal of Merit for his actions on November 21st, 2018. Officer Kaiser is alleged to have saved a suicidal subject threatening to jump off the I-90 overpass. So one end of the spectrum, Kodi Kaiser shoots and kills a Billings citizen yet on the opposite side of the spectrum, Officer Kodi Kaiser allegedly saves a suicidal person from killing themselves. In fairness to Officer Kodi Kaiser, his Billings Police Rating will increase from an (F) to a (C) as of May 24, 2019

Tom Keightley badge#278 Rating (A)

Colt Kirkpatrick badge #452 Rating (A)

Cory Kirkpatrick badge #392 Rating (A)

Tyler Kammerzell badge#--- Rating (A)

Lucas Knaff badge#*** Rating (A)

Mark Keyes badge#--- Rating (A)

Dellon Kuntz badge #65 Rating (A)

Micholas Lam badge #433 Rating (A)

Paul Lamantia badge#376 Rating (F) was involved in Sex scandal and resigned once his name came forward to the public. This truly is a bad cop and was a danger to public safety when he was a Billings Police Officer. Lamantia voluntarily resigned from the Billings Police Force

Brandon Lange badge#434 Rating (C)

Jared Lausch badge#386 Rating (A)

Peter Lehman badge# 68 Rating (A)

Billings Police Officer Treyvor Malcom maintains an (A) Rating with the public. This Officer can be trusted by the general public and is NOT considered a threat to public safety or security. Officer Malcom is formerly from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Department. The Montana News is researching Malcoms' history in Stillwater County to update our Media Dossier files on this Officer. Until then this Officer can be trusted by the general public and is NOT considered a threat to public safety or security.

Brad Mansur badge #442 Rating (F) This Officer Shot and killed Chance Mavity Sunday Jan 20, 2019

Amanda McKnight badge#405 Rating (A)

Ben Milam badge#375 Rating (A)

Robert Miller badge#411 Rating (A)

Todd Morgan badge#--- Rating (A)

Paul Morris badge#---- Rating (A) Officer Morris is formerly from the Memphis, TN Police Department. The Montana News is researching Morris' history in TN to update our Media Dossier files on this Officer. Until then this Officer can be trusted by the general public and is NOT considered a threat to public safety or security.

Grant Morrison Rating (F-) This Office has now Shot and killed Two Billings Residents only 14 months apart. One of the cases, Richard Ramirez Estate filed suit against Grant Morrison, Chief Rich St. John and the Billings Police Department and the City of Billings. The City of Billings settled and payed out to the Richard Ramirez Estate. Officer Grant Morrison is working as a TFO Officer. This Officer is considered a threat to public safety and security. The Public can NOT trust this Officer. PUBLIC BEWARE OF THIS MAN!!

Katie Nash badge#283 Rating (A)

Holly Newsome badge#188 Rating (A)

Ryland Nelson badge#--- Rating (A) Officer Nelson is formerly from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Department in Hardin Montana The Montana News is researching Nelsons' history in Big Horn County to update our Media Dossier files on this Officer. Until then this Officer can be trusted by the general public and is NOT considered a threat to public safety or security.

Anthony Nichols badge#362 Rating (A)

David Nienhuis badge#445 Rating (A)

James Nyquist badge #191 Rating (A)

Garrett Peterson badge#371 Rating (A)

Justin Prindle badge#___ Rating (A)

John Pearson Badge#**** Rating (A)

Samantha Puckett badge #379 Rating (A)

David Punt badge#92 Rating (A)

Moses Richardson badge#357 Rating (A)

Jeffery Richter badge#428 Rating (A)

Justin Robidoux badge#*** Rating (A)

Bradley Ross badge#262 Rating (A)

Andrew Sanders badge#402 Rating (A)

Nathanial Schara badge #450 Rating (A)

Eric Schnelbach badge #424 Rating (A)

Joshua Schoening badge #359 Rating (A)

Caleb Schultz badge #436 Rating(A)

John Schweigert badge #103 Rating (A)+++

Michael Stevens badge#--- Rating (A)

Dustin Stroble badge #--- Rating (A)

Daniel Shreeve badge #457 Rating (A)

Marc Snider badge #384 Rating (A)

Jairo Solorio badge#440 Rating (A)

Wanda Spaulding badge#257 Rating (A)

Tim Soucy Badge#___ Rating (A)

Jeffrey Stovall badge #432 Rating (A)

Steve Swason badge #157 Rating (A)

Philip Tanis badge#435 Rating (A)

Jone tate badge #365 Rating (A)

Kenneth Tuss badge#190 Rating (A)

Officer Unruh Badge#**** Rating (A) This officer is being researched to assign a proper rating based on public comments coming to the Montana News News room.

Robert Vickery badge#168 Rating (A)

Zachary Wallis badge#413 Rating (A)

Brian Weaver badge#425 Rating (A)

Sean Weston badge#361 Rating (A)

Chad Wildin badge#441 Rating (A)

Mike Yarina badge #382 Rating (A)

Brett Lapham badge#248 Rating (A)

Grant Morrison badge#374 Rating (F)--- listed as a danger to public safety. This man is a Physical threat to the public well fare and safety as he has already shot and killed (2) innocent Billings residents 14 months apart from each other. The last shooting was Richard Ramirez who the City settled out of Court with the Estate of the Ramirez family. This man is extremely dangerous and currently is a TFO Officer dealing with drugs. Problem is, This Officer according to many street sources, is himself mixed up with a drug ring and is not only a dirty cop but has killed innocent civilians who knew he was mixed up with drugs and who he associates with in the drug world. PUBLIC BEWARE OF THIS MAN !!! This Officer is not working as an undercover Officer and is a known drinker.

Ken Paharik badge #88 Rating (A)

Codie Plotner badge#*** Rating (A)

Michael Protain badge #144 Rating (A)

Michael Robinson badge#252 Rating (A)

Brad Tucker badge#199 Rating (A)

Jamie Schillinger badge#192 Rating (A)

Bethany Schwartz badge#360 Rating (A)

Joel Watson badge #230 Rating (A)

Lance Weber badge#___ Rating (A)

Robert Weber badge#--- Rating (A)

Brian Weaver Badge#unk Rating (A)

Shawn Wichman badge#281 Rating (A)

James Woog badge#124 Rating (A)

Montana News Editor's Note: Public Criminal Justice Information is defined in 44-5-103(13) MCA Public Criminal Justice information "Originated by a criminal justice agency" includes: Initial offense reports; initial arrest records; bail records; and daily jail occupancy roster. also see 44-5-103(13)(e)(i)(iii)(iv) MCA

The information on the name of the Billings Police Officers and their badge numbers fall under the Public's right to know . If you the public would like to have your say regarding your perception of the Billings Police, or individual Officer or how you have been treated both good or bad, please email the Montana News with the name of the officer and any experience you have had.